Brits back banning flights where rail alternative exists, survey shows

Share



UK passengers are showing a growing desire for increased rail travel, with a significant portion also supporting measures to discourage short-haul flights, according to a new survey. UK passengers are showing a growing desire for increased rail travel, with a significant portion also supporting measures to discourage short-haul flights, according to a new survey.

Hitachi Rail’s third annual global survey on public transport trends, “Better Connected,” reveals that 36% of UK respondents expect to travel more by train in the next five years.

The primary factors driving this preference are the desire for more direct journeys (35%) and faster journey times (34%). The survey identified overcrowding as the biggest barrier to increased rail travel.

The survey also indicated public support for policies aimed at shifting travel from air to rail. Specifically, 48% of those surveyed support increasing air taxes to fund improved rail infrastructure, while 38% oppose such a measure. A majority, 57%, expressed support for banning short-haul flights in the UK where viable rail alternatives exist.

Hitachi Rail reports it is already seeing increased demand for rail as an alternative to air travel, with intercity travel on the East Coast Mainline now exceeding pre-COVID levels. The company also highlights its role in providing solutions such as battery technology that can improve connectivity and journey times. Jim Brewin, Chief Director of UK & Ireland, Hitachi Rail, stated that the survey findings show a “strong appetite” for rail travel in the UK.

Commenting on Hitachi Rail’s report, Darren Caplan, Chief Executive of the Railway Industry Association (RIA), said:

“This new analysis follows recent figures from the Department for Transport and the Office of Rail & Road showing passenger numbers hitting and often surpassing pre pandemic levels. And the RIA-commissioned Steer Report last year forecast passenger demand to increase between 37% and 97% over the next 25 years, depending on how supportive Government policy is on rail.

“Taken together with Hitachi’s latest annual global survey on public transport trends, all these forecasts remind us of the importance of rail investment as a driver of economic growth, job creation and social value.”

The full report can be downloaded here.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts