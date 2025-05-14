Audi expands EV line up with new £88,000 e-tron GT quattro

Share



Audi has expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of a new version of the e-tron GT. The new entry-level e-tron GT quattro joins the existing GT family and is available for order in the UK starting June 24th, with deliveries beginning in August.

The e-tron GT quattro boasts impressive performance, with a peak output of 584PS (with Launch Control) and a 0-62mph acceleration time of 4.0 seconds. It also offers a range of up to 384 miles on a full charge. A key technological highlight is its 320kW charging capacity, enabling rapid charging.

Audi states that approximately 177 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes. The car’s e-tron route planner also preconditions the battery to ensure optimal charging performance.

Inside, the e-tron GT quattro offers an array of technology. The driver is presented with the Audi virtual cockpit plus, featuring a 12.3-inch full HD color display. A central 10.1-inch full HD color display provides access to MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch. The vehicle also includes the Audi smartphone interface, which incorporates the Audi app store and Amazon Alexa integration. For audio, the standard system includes ten loudspeakers with a total output of 150 watts.

Standard equipment also includes adaptive cruise assist with emergency assist, lane departure warning, a rear-view camera, and parking system plus.

The Audi e-tron GT quattro is priced from £88,555 (OTR). Audi is also offering the e-tron GT quattro Vorsprung, starting at £108,055 (OTR). The Vorsprung edition adds features such as all-wheel steering, a head-up display, Fine Nappa Leather upholstery, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System with Dolby Atmos.

Audi UK Director José Miguel Aparicio commented on the popularity of the e-tron GT, particularly in the UK, stating:



“Just by looking at the car, it’s easy to see why it strikes a chord with our customers…This new version carries all those strengths through to a new price point that is sure to make this beautiful Grand Tourer an even more attractive proposition.”

Audi e-tron GT quattro – key items of standard equipment

20-inch 5-spoke aero wheels in gloss black with 245/45 and 285/40 R20 tyres

Adaptive air suspension

quattro all-wheel-drive with e-torque vectoring

Matrix LED headlights

LED rear lights and dynamic front and rear indicators

Panoramic glass sunroof

Heated front sport seats with eight-way electric adjustment in Twin leather

Audi virtual cockpit plus 12.3″ full HD colour display

Central 10.1″ full-HD colour display

MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch

Audi Sound System with ten loudspeakers and total output of 150 watts

Audi phone box light

Audi connect navigation and infotainment (three-year subscription)

Audi smartphone interface incorporating Audi app store (with Alexa integration)

Adaptive cruise assist with emergency assist

Lane departure warning

Rear view camera

Parking system plus

Audi pre-sense Front and Basic

Keyless go with motion-activated boot opening

Compact e-tron charging system (control unit, 4.5m Type 2, Mode 2 charging cable)

Mode 3 / Type 2 AC charging cable capable of charging speeds up to 11kW

AC access point on driver’s side, second AC/DC charging access point on passenger side

11KW on-board charger

320kW Rapid DC charging

Auxiliary heat pump

