Apple’s iPhone Fold tipped for annual release, may replace Pro Max as flagship

Apple is reportedly planning a significant push into the foldable phone market, with rumors suggesting the iPhone Fold could become an annual release taking over the flagship mantle from the Pro Max line.

This strategic move indicates Apple’s confidence in the foldable format and its potential to redefine the high-end smartphone market.

According to a report from the South Korean publication ET News, the first foldable iPhone, expected to launch in 2026, will not be a one-off product. Instead, Apple intends to establish it as a regular, yearly addition to its iPhone lineup. This approach signals a long-term commitment to foldable technology, positioning it as the pinnacle of the iPhone series.

This strategic shift would see the foldable iPhone supersede the Pro Max as the most advanced and feature-rich iPhone model each year. Apple aims to differentiate its foldable device from competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Previous rumours suggest that Apple is working on minimizing the display crease, a common issue in foldable phones, by developing a more robust hinge mechanism.

Foldable phones typically come with a premium price tag, and if Apple positions the iPhone Fold above the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it’s expected to be the most expensive iPhone yet. A recent leak hinted at a potential price range of $2,100 to $2,500.

While the first foldable iPhone is not expected until 2026 at the earliest, and possibly later, this pricing strategy suggests that Apple is targeting the ultra-premium segment of the market. If the iPhone Fold becomes an annual release, consumers may need to prepare for regular, significant investments to stay updated with the latest Apple flagship.

