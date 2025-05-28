Apple TV 4K owners should prepare for major software upgrade

Share

Apple TV 4K owners could be about to see a significant visual and functional overhaul with the anticipated release of tvOS 19.

According to reports from reputable Apple insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the streaming platform is set to receive its first major user-interface redesign since its launch in 2015.

The eagerly awaited update is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 9, where the company typically showcases the next iterations of its software ecosystems, including iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

Gurman, known for his accurate predictions regarding Apple product launches, suggests that the new tvOS interface will be heavily influenced by the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. He describes the upcoming look as “slicker and more modern.”

The internal development codename, “solarium,” further hints at this design philosophy, possibly implying a “more translucent, glass-like interface, potentially featuring depth effects and adaptation to ambient lighting or other environmental cues,” as suggested by FlatpanelsHD.

This redesign marks a pivotal moment for Apple TV, as its operating system has largely remained unchanged since the introduction of tvOS on the 2015 Apple TV HD. Nor are the anticipated changes confined to tvOS alone. Gurman’s reports indicate that similar design overhauls could also extend to Apple’s iPhone and iPad operating systems, aiming for a more unified and consistent user experience across Apple’s device ecosystem.

While these claims are pre-release and should be treated with a degree of scepticism until Apple’s official announcement, the prospect of a refreshed and modern Apple TV interface is certainly generating excitement among users. This news follows closely on the heels of Google’s Android TV 16 announcement, which, in contrast, appears to offer a more modest upgrade.

