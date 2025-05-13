Apple set to pay out $95 million to settle Siri lawuit. How do I make a claim?

Share



Apple is set to pay out $95 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that its Siri voice assistant improperly shared users’ private conversations. Apple is set to pay out $95 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that its Siri voice assistant improperly shared users’ private conversations.

The lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple Inc., claims that Siri disclosed these conversations to advertisers following “unintended Siri activations.”

While Apple denies any wrongdoing, stating that “Siri data has never been used to build marketing profiles and it has never been sold to anyone for any purpose,” the company agreed to the settlement to “avoid additional litigation.”

However, Apple maintains that collected data is only used to improve the virtual assistant and that they are “constantly developing technologies to make Siri even more private.”

The settlement could potentially provide payouts to millions of Apple device owners in the United States. Individuals who believe they are eligible must submit a claim by July 2, 2025.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for a payout, claimants must meet specific criteria, and confirm the following under oath:

Between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, they purchased or owned a Siri-enabled device in the United States.

Siri was enabled on that device.

They experienced an “unintended Siri activation” during that period.

The unintended Siri activation occurred “during a conversation intended to be confidential and private.”

Eligible devices include iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, HomePods, iPod touches, and Apple TVs. Claimants can file for a maximum of five devices, with potential payouts reaching up to $100 ($20 per device).

How to Claim

The official claim form must be submitted by July 2, 2025.

Many potentially eligible individuals may have received an email titled “Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement” from [email protected]. This email contains details such as a ‘claimant identification code’. However, receiving this email is not mandatory to file a claim.

Those who did not receive the email can still submit a claim by accessing the official claim form and selecting “New Claim” to enter their details.

Official claim form: https://www.lopezvoiceassistantsettlement.com/submit-claim

More information: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/apple-siri-settlement-95-million-lopez-how-to-file-claim/

