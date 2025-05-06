AI’s growing influence in journalism sparks industry fears

Share



A new survey reveals a growing concern among journalists about the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in newsrooms. A new survey reveals a growing concern among journalists about the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in newsrooms.

Conducted by Pressat, the Journalism and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Survey indicates that 57.2% of journalists believe AI could displace more jobs in the coming years.

The survey highlights several key areas of concern. Over 80% of respondents worry that AI-generated stories could be biased or discriminatory. Many journalists (over 60%) also expressed fears that AI could erode human identity and autonomy in news reporting, potentially stripping journalism of its essential human elements. One journalist described the threat of AI as a “slow, quiet extinction.”

The findings also show that 33.7% of journalists have witnessed AI being used to track news through social media. While some acknowledge AI’s potential to expedite news tracking, concerns were raised about its potential use by employers, which could undermine editorial independence and job security.

While just over a quarter (26.2%) believe AI could enhance investigative journalism, a slightly larger proportion (30.4%) view AI as a direct risk to the integrity of such reporting.

Despite the anxieties, some journalists see potential opportunities in the rise of AI. Approximately 50% believe that AI could create new roles within journalism, particularly in managing and overseeing AI tools.

However, the survey suggests that many news organizations are not adequately prepared for this transition. Journalists’ ratings for their organizations’ preparedness to integrate AI responsibly clustered in the 2-4 range out of 5.

The survey paints a picture of an industry grappling with rapid technological change. As one journalist put it, “We’re being thrown into this blindly, and it’s going to cost us our credibility.” The long-term impact of AI on journalism remains uncertain, but the survey makes it clear that the industry is at a critical juncture.

Key findings include:

– 57.2% of journalists fear AI could replace more jobs in the coming years

– 2% have already lost their jobs to AI, while others suspect it was a factor

– 33.7% have witnessed AI tracking news via social media

– Over 80% believe AI-generated stories could be biased or discriminatory

– 60%+ worry AI will erode human identity and autonomy in journalism

– Only 26.2% believe AI could enhance investigative journalism—while 30.4% see it as a direct risk to integrity

