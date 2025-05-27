Adidas customer data stolen in latest retail cyber attack

Share

In the latest in a series of cyberattacks targeting prominent UK retailers, sportswear giant Adidas has confirmed that customer information has been stolen.

The breach, which Adidas became aware of on Friday, primarily involves contact details of individuals who have interacted with its customer service desk.

An Adidas spokesperson stated that the incident “has no operational impact,” reassuring customers that passwords, credit card information, and payments-related data remain unaffected.

The company acted swiftly to contain the breach, launching a comprehensive investigation in collaboration with leading information security experts. Potentially affected customers are in the process of being notified, as are relevant data protection and law enforcement authorities.

This incident follows a troubling trend of cyberattacks on major retailers in recent weeks. Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods have all experienced significant disruption. Marks & Spencer, for example, has warned that a recent cyberattack will cost the company an estimated £300 million, with disruptions to online sales expected to continue into July.

Similarly, the Co-op faced widespread issues, including empty shelves in some stores, after an attempted network breach forced them to shut down parts of their IT systems. Luxury department store Harrods also confirmed an attempted intrusion into its systems.

Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET, commented on the broader implications of such breaches, stating:

“When personal data is exposed, it is not just a matter of IT failure, it’s a breach of trust and privacy.”

He emphasized that “while it appears no financial data or passwords were compromised, this incident highlights the increasing risk of supply chain vulnerabilities that have dominated the retail industry in recent weeks.” Moore advised Adidas customers to remain vigilant for phishing attempts and monitor their accounts for unusual activity.

Adds Lisa Barber, Which? Tech Editor:

“Adidas customers will understandably be worried that their personal data has fallen into the hands of hackers who might try to exploit it, so it is vital that Adidas provides clear and timely updates to affected shoppers and supports them in taking steps to protect themselves.

“Anyone concerned they could be affected should keep a close eye on bank accounts and credit reports for suspicious activity. Customers should also be wary of unexpected phone calls, emails or suspect ‘customer support’ messages popping up on social media regarding the breach, as scammers might try to take further advantage of this cyber attack.”

The string of attacks underscores the escalating cybersecurity challenges faced by the retail sector, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and robust defensive measures across the industry.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts