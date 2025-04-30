World Password Day: Most commonly used passwords of 2025 revealed

Share

To mark World Password Day on May 1st, an analysis of 19 billion passwords has shed light on how people create them, uncovering an over-reliance on easily guessable words and patterns.

Researchers analyzed 19,030,305,929 passwords, of which only 1,143,815,266 (6%) were identified as unique.

The research identified a number of trends, including the continued prevalence of default passwords. “The ‘default password’ problem remains one of the most persistent and dangerous patterns in leaked credential datasets,” said Neringa Macijauskaitė, information security researcher at Cybernews.

“Entries ‘password’ (56M) and ‘admin’ (53M) reveal that users overwhelmingly rely on simple, predictable defaults.”

The study also found that many users favour short passwords, with 8-10 characters being the most common length. A significant portion of passwords consist of only lowercase letters and digits, or mix uppercase letters and numbers without special characters.

Other key findings include:

Common numerical sequences like “1234” and “123456” appear in hundreds of millions of passwords.

Popular words, names, and pop culture references are frequently used.

Many users include swear words in their passwords.

More information on the most common passwords in 2025 can be found here.

The top 10 most common passwords of 2025

123456 123456789 qwerty password 12345 qwerty123 1q2w3e 12345678 111111 1234567890

