Why is M&S cyber attack taking so long to resolve? Katy Perry ‘battered and bruised’ by space backlash

It’s now been more than a week of chaos for Marks and Spencer (M&S), one of the UK’s biggest brands, following what – it is now obvious – is a significant cyber attack. It has cost it millions of pounds in lost sales and a lower share price. M&S has not said what or who knocked out its online ordering systems, paused deliveries and left empty shelves in stores. The BBC has been told by security experts that ransomware called DragonForce was used in the attack. Ciaran Martin, the founding Chief Executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, said it had “serious” consequences for M&S. “This is a pretty bad episode of ransomware,” he said. BBC

The government is being urged to end the “absolute scandal” of new homes being built without solar panels. Doing so would cut both household bills and greenhouse gases that cause climate change, the Local Government Association (LGA) said in a new report. Just four in 10 new homes in England come with solar power, according to separate figures from the industry body Solar Energy UK. Although that is a significant three-fold increase over the space of a year, the LGA said making it mandatory would benefit bill-payers and the climate for years to come, saving people £440 per year. Sky News

More Android users will be able to use their phones to verify their identities instead of their drivers licenses or passports, as Google Wallet is expanding its digital ID features to more U.S. states and the UK. In an April 29 blog post, Google announced that residents in Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico, and West Virginia will soon be able to add their government-issued IDs—drivers licenses and state identification cards—to Google Wallet. This feature has already rolled out for those who live in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, and New Mexico. ID pass, Google Wallet’s digital passport feature, will also be expanded to UK residents. LifeHacker



Singer Katy Perry has admitted feeling “battered and bruised” by the backlash following her recent space trip, but reassured fans she is OK and would “keep looking to the light”. Writing two weeks after the much-derided Blue Origin voyage, which saw her take an 11-minute flight with five other women, the US star said the “online world” had tried to make her a “human Piñata”. Her comments came after fans paid for a billboard in New York to show their support for her ahead of her world tour. BBC

The first 27 satellites for Amazon’s Kuiper broadband internet constellation were launched into space from Florida on Monday, kicking off the long-delayed deployment of an internet from space network that will rival SpaceX’s Starlink. The satellites are the first of 3,236 that Amazon plans to send into low-Earth orbit for Project Kuiper, a $10bn effort announced in 2019 to beam broadband internet globally for consumers, businesses and governments – customers that SpaceX has courted for years with its powerful Starlink business. The Guardian Hundreds of thousands of homes across the UK could be left without hot water and heating this year, campaign groups have warned. Around 300,000 properties could still have the old-style Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) system, which is used to control heating and hot water, after it is switched off on 1 July. These homes have been urged to upgrade to smart electricity meters as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected or having to pay extortionate bills. Independent

