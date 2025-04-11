Where Can I Buy a Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK? Stock Updates and Retailer Links

Share



The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 was officially unveiled last week, sparking a frenzy of pre-orders across the UK.

While securing the console has proven challenging due to rapid sell-outs, retailers are now periodically releasing new stock so eager buyers should act swiftly!

Currently, the EE Store (https://ee.co.uk/) appears to be the only major retailer with the console currently in stock, although bundles sold out yesterday.

While the official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store (https://www.nintendo.co.uk/) require an invitation, a range of third-party retailers have been the primary channels for pre-orders. Keep a close eye on the following retailers, as they have previously had stock and may offer restocks soon:

Very: (https://www.very.co.uk/) – Potential restock today.

(https://www.very.co.uk/) – Potential restock today. Argos: (https://www.argos.co.uk/) – Out of stock as of Thursday.

(https://www.argos.co.uk/) – Out of stock as of Thursday. Amazon: (https://www.amazon.co.uk/) – Last restock sold out on Tuesday.

(https://www.amazon.co.uk/) – Last restock sold out on Tuesday. Smyths Toys: (https://www.smythstoys.com/) – Out of stock as of Monday.

(https://www.smythstoys.com/) – Out of stock as of Monday. Game: (https://www.game.co.uk/) – Last restock on Monday evening.

(https://www.game.co.uk/) – Last restock on Monday evening. John Lewis & Partners: (https://www.johnlewis.com/) – Restocked on Monday.

(https://www.johnlewis.com/) – Restocked on Monday. HMV: (https://hmv.com/) – Short restock on Thursday.

Currys (https://www.currys.co.uk/) is currently offering in-store pre-orders only. It is advisable to check with your nearest branch for availability. Other retailers like JD Williams and ShopTo have either sold out quickly or are yet to offer pre-orders. The Game Collection (https://www.thegamecollection.net/) had a small restock on Wednesday.

For those in the US, pre-orders remain delayed due to the need to assess potential tariffs and market conditions. However, a recent 90-day pause on new import tariffs could alleviate concerns about a potential price increase before launch.

Given the high demand, securing a Nintendo Switch 2 will require vigilance and prompt action! Keep checking the listed retailer websites for the latest stock updates as they become available.

