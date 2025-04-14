VW offers up to 30,000 free miles for commercial EVs

Share



Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced an enhanced partnership with energy provider OVO, giving its electric vehicle customers the potential to receive up to 30,000 miles of free power.

This limited-time offer is available until the end of May 2025 to customers who purchase or lease a fully-electric ID. Buzz, ID. Buzz Cargo, or e-Transporter from a Volkswagen Van Centre.

To take advantage of the deal, customers need to add OVO’s Charge Anytime product to their existing energy tariff. This action will immediately grant them 10,000 free miles. Furthermore, customers will receive an additional 10,000 free miles each year for the subsequent two years, provided they remain with the Charge Anytime add-on.

Beyond the significant free mileage, the Charge Anytime add-on offers a consistent and low at-home charging rate of just 7p per kWh, regardless of the time of day. OVO estimates that this flat-rate charging could potentially save EV owners up to £620 per year on their energy bills.

It’s important to note that after May 31st, the current offer will revert to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ previous arrangement with OVO. This standard offer includes an energy credit equivalent to up to 10,000 free miles at the time of vehicle purchase, followed by an additional 1,000 free miles each year for two years for customers who remain on the Charge Anytime tariff.

This initiative aims to further incentivize the adoption of electric commercial vehicles by significantly reducing their running costs for businesses and individuals.

Full terms and eligibility criteria can be found at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and OVO websites.

