VW launches first Plug-in Hybrid Calfornia campervan

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced the availability of its first plug-in hybrid campervan, the California eHybrid 4MOTION.

Order books are now open at UK Van Centres, with prices starting at £71,295 for the California Beach Camper eHybrid.

The California eHybrid 4MOTION is available in several trim levels, including Beach Camper, Coast, and Ocean, with the top-of-the-line Ocean trim starting at £85,395. To mark the launch, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering special finance packages until June 30, 2025, including 0% APR Hire Purchase agreements.

The plug-in hybrid campervan is designed for everyday adventures, featuring a 19.7kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a WLTP range of 54 miles of pure electric travel. It also boasts a towing capacity of up to 1,600kg.

The new eHybrid California retains the flexibility of its petrol and diesel counterparts, claims VW, with standard features like two sliding doors for easy access and a versatile three-zone concept for campsites. This includes a redesigned kitchen and an external folding table to enhance the outdoor living experience.

Volkswagen is also emphasizing its 5+ Promise, which comes standard with all variants. This package includes a five-year Warranty and Service Plan, encompassing five services, pollen filters, and roadside assistance.

Here is a summary of the key pricing and finance details:

California Beach Camper 245PS eHybrid 1.5 TSI 6-Speed DSG 4MOTION California 2.0TDI Ocean 7-speed Automatic 150PS Duration 48 months 48 months 47 monthly payments of £739.00 £805.00 Deposit contribution £0.00 £0.00 Customer deposit £35,823.00 £38,941.00 On the road retail cash price £71,295.00 £77,581.00 Total amount of credit £35,472.00 £38,640.00 Total amount payable £70,556.00 £76,776.00 Option to purchase fee £0.00 £0.00 Representative APR 0.0% APR 0.0% APR Rate of interest 0.00% 0.00%

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles aims to cater to both adventurers and those seeking a blend of everyday practicality and travel capabilities with this new plug-in hybrid campervan.

