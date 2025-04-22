Virgin Media O2 cuts carbon emissions 56% against 2020 levels

Share

To mark Earth Day today (April 22nd), Virgin Media O2 has announced that it has reduced its operational carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 56% compared to its 2020 baseline levels.

The significant cut puts the telecommunications company on track to meet its near-term science-based target of reducing these operational emissions by 90% by the year 2030.

This progress contributes to Virgin Media O2’s broader ambition of achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its entire value chain – including operations, products, and supply chain – by the end of 2040. This target is ten years ahead of the UK’s national net-zero goal.

To achieve these reductions, the company has reported several initiatives. It continues to use 100% renewable electricity across sites where it manages energy procurement. Progress has also been made in transitioning its vehicle fleet, with over 350 electric vehicles now deployed.

Additionally, energy efficiency measures, such as optimising data centre cooling, have contributed to savings. Virgin Media O2 noted it has also incorporated carbon reduction performance into its annual bonus scheme metrics.

Alongside direct emission cuts, the company highlighted efforts in waste reduction and circular economy practices. It reported facilitating 8.5 million “circular actions” by consumers since 2022, including recycling and reusing devices through its O2 Recycle programme, which has processed over four million devices since 2009.

The company has also eliminated plastic from its own-brand product packaging delivered to customers and worked with suppliers to significantly reduce plastic use.

These environmental initiatives form part of Virgin Media O2’s wider sustainability strategy, the ‘Better Connections Plan’, launched following the company’s formation.

