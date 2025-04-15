UK’s smaller mobile networks outshining ‘Big Four’ – Smarty tops Which? list

Share



The UK’s smaller mobile networks are significantly outperforming the “Big Four” providers – EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone – in key areas such as value for money, customer service, and flexibility, according to the latest annual survey by consumer association Which?

The survey, which gathered feedback from over 4,000 mobile customers, suggests that those dissatisfied with their current provider could find better deals and experiences by switching to a Sim-only plan with a smaller rival.

The results paint a stark picture, with Three languishing at the bottom of the rankings for the second consecutive year with a customer satisfaction score of just 63%.

Customers expressed widespread dissatisfaction across various categories, including network reliability, customer service, and value for money when roaming. Notably, only two in five Three customers reported experiencing no problems in the past year – the lowest among all providers.

O2 (68%) and Vodafone (69%) fared marginally better but still received unimpressive ratings. O2, typically consistent in its average scores, saw customers rating most categories as poor this year, particularly customer service and ease of contact. Vodafone received mediocre scores across the board, with communication, network reliability, and incentives being highlighted as particularly weak areas.

Even EE, the best performer among the Big Four with a 71% customer score, only managed mid-table placement. While praised for its download speeds, EE was rated poorly for incentives and value for money when roaming.

Adding to the dissatisfaction, the Big Four are also implementing annual price increases. O2 is set to raise Sim-only contract prices by £1.80 per month, EE by £1.50, Three by £1 to £1.50, and Vodafone by £1 to £1.80. EE is also introducing a new £4 monthly price hike for bundled contracts.

In contrast, the top performers in the Which? survey – Smarty (82%), Voxi (81%), and Talkmobile (80%) – typically do not impose mid-contract price rises. These smaller providers offer cheaper and more flexible Sim-only deals, providing significantly better value for money. For instance, rolling monthly Sim-only contracts from the Big Four start at around £19, whereas some top-performing smaller firms offer similar deals with more data for under £5.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, says:

“Our research shows that smaller providers are outshining the biggest mobile network firms across the board… Many smaller providers offer better customer service, more reliable connections and cheaper Sim-only deals without any mid-contract price hikes – giving their customers more certainty about what their monthly bill will look like.”

She urged unhappy customers nearing the end of their contracts to “vote with their feet and move to a different provider” to secure better service, lower prices, and price stability.

Table of results with rankings and customer score:

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...