UK’s mobile phone driving offence hotspots revealed

Drivers in the City of London are the most likely to be caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel, according to new data.

A study by the car insurance comparison site Quotezone found that the area recorded a staggering 2095 fines per 100,000 people in 2024, significantly higher than other regions due to its relatively small population.

Obtained through a Freedom of Information request to police forces, Quotezone’s research highlighted other areas where drivers frequently flout the law. Drivers in Durham (222), Cumbria (196), Suffolk (176), and Merseyside (171) were also identified as some of the worst offenders per 100,000 people.

In contrast, Bedfordshire emerged as the area with the fewest offences, recording only 23 cases per 100,000 people. Regionally, the North West of England had the highest overall number of fines (118), followed by the North East (109), while Yorkshire recorded the lowest (52).

The penalties for using a mobile phone while driving were toughened in 2022. It is now illegal to use a handheld phone for any reason during driving, with limited exceptions for emergency calls, navigation (when the phone is in a cradle), and payment purposes (when the vehicle is stationary). Violators face a £200 fine and six penalty points and could face a maximum fine of £1,000 if the case goes to court.

Quotezone’s CEO, Greg Wilson, expressed concern over the persistent issue, stating: “The statistics gathered by our team show that, across England in 2024, a total of 46,749 fines were handed out, 8% more than in 2023, which shows that many drivers are continuing to ignore the rules, putting themselves and other road users at risk.”

Wilson also warned about the impact on insurance premiums: “Penalty points can have a direct impact on the insurance and the cost of renewal, as drivers are then considered as a convicted driver and will therefore be viewed by insurers as a higher risk. Research suggests that the insurance costs could go up by as much as 25% if you receive six penalty points.”

