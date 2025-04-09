UK to take a giant leap in space race with high-tech vacuum chambers

Share



Two huge new vacuum testing chambers, nearing completion in Oxfordshire, represent a major leap forward for the UK space industry, experts claim.

The twin 3m x 5m chambers will enable satellites to undergo testing in simulated space conditions within the UK. British space propulsion company Pulsar Fusion has developed these state-of-the-art facilities at its Bletchley headquarters.

Scheduled for completion in May, the chambers will use cryogenic pumps to achieve ultra-high vacuums, replicating the harsh environment of space and positioning the UK as a global leader in large-scale electric propulsion testing.

This development follows Pulsar’s successful test of its 10kW plasma engine last year, a breakthrough supported by the UK Space Agency. That test, however, was limited to 10 hours due to the lack of suitable testing facilities, highlighting a critical gap in national capability that Pulsar is now addressing.

The new chambers will allow for continuous testing of entire satellites and enable extended testing of Pulsar’s 5kW and 10kW engines for thousands of hours. This will ensure the reliability of missions to Mars and other long-duration space endeavors.

Pulsar Fusion CEO Richard Dinan emphasized the importance of this infrastructure for the UK space sector. “These chambers aren’t just a win for us—they’re a win for the UK space sector. We’re building the tools to test bigger, bolder satellites right here in Bletchley, and that means jobs, innovation, and a shot at leading the global space race,” said Dinan.

These chambers, the largest of their kind in the UK, will support Pulsar’s goal of powering the next generation of satellites with clean, high-performance electric propulsion.

By simulating the cold vacuum of space for extended periods, the chambers will help ensure satellites can endure years in orbit, which is crucial for various applications, including telecommunications, space exploration, and asteroid mining. Industry experts anticipate that this capability could attract major satellite manufacturers to the UK, further boosting the country’s space economy.

Pulsar Fusion’s move is part of the UK’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the global space industry, with Bletchley emerging as a key centre for space innovation. The chambers are expected to be operational by May 2025, and testing slots are already in demand from both UK and international partners.

