UK leads the way in AI cybersecurity providers, report reveals

The UK has firmly established itself as the leading global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity providers, according to recent analysis of government data.

A new report focusing on the AI and Software cybersecurity market indicates that 48% of AI cybersecurity firms are headquartered in the UK, even surpassing the United States at 38%. The rest of the world, including the European Union, accounts for a mere 14% of these providers.

The analysis, conducted by cybersecurity experts at OnSecurity based on the UK government’s market analysis report, highlights the UK’s growing influence and innovation within this critical sector.

For general software security companies, the UK’s dominance is even more pronounced, with 79% (757 firms) being headquartered domestically. International firms with a UK presence account for the remaining 21% (203 firms).

A deeper dive into the geographical distribution within the UK reveals a strong concentration of AI cybersecurity firms in London (59%) and the South East (17%), accounting for the vast majority of registrations. While regional clusters exist in the North West (9%) and East of England (6%), the report suggests a more limited spread of AI cybersecurity capabilities across other UK regions.

Conor O’Neill, Co-Founder & CEO at OnSecurity, commented on the findings, stating, “The data highlights the UK’s strong leadership in the cybersecurity market, especially in the AI sector, where nearly half of the global providers are headquartered here. This is a testament to the UK’s growing influence and innovation in cybersecurity, driven by a combination of world-class talent and forward-thinking policies.”

While the concentration in London and the South East is notable, the report also indicates a more distributed pattern for wider software security provision. Although London still holds the largest share (38%), regions like the North West, East of England, and South West each boast substantial numbers of firms offering some form of software security. Scotland and Wales also demonstrate an established presence in this broader market.

O’Neill believes the UK’s ability to attract global investment and talent positions it perfectly to continue leading the way in the evolving cybersecurity landscape, not just in AI but across the entire sector.

