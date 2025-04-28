UK councils call for mandatory solar panels on all new homes

Share



The Local Government Association (LGA) is advocating for a new policy requiring all new homes in England to be built with solar panels.

Its argument, presented in a new report titled “Empowering local climate action: advice to government,” is that this measure would significantly contribute to achieving environmental targets and reducing household energy costs.

Currently, the LGA reports that only 40% of new homes are constructed with solar panels, despite an increase in solar installations in recent years. The LGA believes that making solar panels a mandatory feature would ensure near-universal adoption in new builds, amplifying the positive impact.

The report emphasizes the dual benefit of this policy, stating that it would both decrease carbon emissions and lead to an estimated annual saving of £440 on energy bills for households.

The LGA asserts that local councils are crucial to the successful implementation of clean energy initiatives and the transition to net zero.

However, they contend that they are currently hindered by a lack of adequate funding and policy support from the government. The report outlines the support local authorities need from the government, specifically within the Spending Review, to effectively address climate change.

The report identifies four key areas where coordinated action is essential: Decarbonising housing: The LGA proposes a “Warm Homes Plan” to upgrade homes through retrofit programs, addressing fuel poverty and reducing emissions. Reforming the energy system: The LGA calls for a new partnership between local and national bodies to modernize energy infrastructure and promote locally led clean power initiatives. Expanding clean power: The LGA’s “Clean Power Plan” urges government support for Local Area Energy Plans and community energy projects, along with clarity on local government’s role in achieving clean power targets. Protecting nature: The LGA advocates for strengthening the role of Local Nature Recovery Strategies in biodiversity restoration, with increased enforcement powers and integration of natural capital in local planning.

Cllr Adam Hug, the LGA’s environment spokesperson, stressed the potential for councils to accelerate climate action with adequate government backing. He stated, “Councils are ready to go further and faster on climate action – but we need a plan that works in partnership with local government. However, the funding or policies needed to empower them to help fully realise this ambition are not yet in place.”

