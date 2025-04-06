Trump delays TikTok ban again, BBC claims Apple putting licence fee at risk

Share



Donald Trump has delayed a potential ban on TikTok for a second time – after China reportedly stalled on a deal to sell its US operations in response to his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The short-form video app was set to be banned in the US the day before Mr Trump returned to the White House in January unless its Chinese owner ByteDance agreed to sell its US operations to a non-Chinese buyer. But on his inauguration on 20 January Mr Trump signed an executive order delaying the deadline. Sky News

Three young children huddle in front of a camera, cross-legged and cupping their hands. “Please support me. We are very poor,” says a boy, staring down the lens. They appear to be in a mud-brick hut in Afghanistan, living in extreme poverty. But their live stream is reaching viewers in the UK and worldwide – via TikTok Live.…TikTok says it bans child begging and other forms of begging it considers exploitative, and says it has strict policies on users who go live. But an Observer investigation has found the practice widespread. Guardian

The BBC has accused Apple of putting the licence fee at risk by destroying the value of its content, escalating tensions between the broadcaster and America’s biggest tech giant. In the latest spat between the two parties, the BBC has attacked Apple and its smartphone rival Google for presenting its news and podcasts on iPhones in a “diminished” way that “erodes” quality. It said this was weakening its “relationship with the public” and harming its “unique licence fee model”. Telegraph



Used Teslas are selling for dirt cheap as Americans air out their frustration over Elon Musk‘s unprecedented level of involvement in the federal government. That’s according to CarGurus, which found that used Tesla prices are falling at more than double the rate of the average used car price. While electric vehicles generally have poor resale values due to concerns about long term battery health, an expert told DailyMail.com that Tesla’s predicament is unique. Daily Mail

For the last few years, Amazon Prime members have been able to redeem free games through the include Prime Gaming perk, with 100s of them being given away each year. However, they’ve always been PC games until very recently, so if you don’t own a gaming PC or a handheld, such as the Steam Deck, you’ve not really been able to play them. For the last couple of months though, Amazon has added an Xbox game to the mix – with one of the monthly titles coming for PC and Xbox consoles. T3.com

Instagram’s owner Meta and Pinterest have made significant donations to a charity set up in the name of 14-year-old Molly Russell, the BBC understands. Molly, from Harrow in northwest London, took her own life in 2017 after being exposed to a stream of suicide and self-harm content on the two platforms. A coroner concluded the negative effects of online material contributed to her death. The donations are thought to have gone to the Molly Rose Foundation, which campaigns for internet safety. Meta and Pinterest declined to comment. BBC

MicroLED has been heralded by manufacturers and premium brands as the ultimate display tech, combining OLED-equalling black levels with mini-LED-beating brightness. But, it’s not a tech that’s yet featured among the best TVs because micro-LED displays are still priced at $100,000 and above and are typically 100-plus inches in size. For years, we’ve waited for the arrival of more affordable microLED TVs, but it’s yet to happen. Then, Hisense, a brand known for its competitively priced, feature-packed TVs, surprised the TV world at CES 2025 by announcing microLED models. Tech Radar

