The Slow Goodbye: Landlines fade as UK marks National Telephone Day

This Friday, April 25th, marks National Telephone Day, commemorating Alexander Graham Bell’s 1876 invention that revolutionized communication.

However, as the UK celebrates this milestone, it also stands at the cusp of a significant shift: the decline of the traditional landline phone.

Research by broadband supplier Zen Internet reveals a growing nostalgia for the “home phone” even as its practical use dwindles. While over half (52%) of Britons still have a landline, only 15% use it regularly.

The survey also highlights a generational divide in attitudes. Older individuals often associate landlines with superior call quality and a more personal connection. Yet, for many households, the landline has become a dusty relic, overshadowed by the ubiquity of smartphones.

Reasons for retaining landlines include poor mobile reception (41%) and a desire to stay connected with elderly relatives who are more comfortable with traditional phones (39%). Interestingly, 44% of 25 to 34-year-olds intend to keep their landline service.



Image credit: https://imgflip.com/i/34l8ap

The impending switch-off of the traditional landline system looms large, with only a third (34%) of Britons planning to adopt the digital voice alternative. A similar percentage (34%) have already decided to forgo a home phone altogether, relying solely on mobile connections. There’s also widespread uncertainty about the change, with over a third (34%) admitting to having little or no understanding of the impending switch.

The demise of the landline also means the loss of cultural touchstones. Social media is filled with humorous clips showing children’s confusion when confronted with rotary dial phones, a common sight in homes just a few decades ago. The survey also touches upon the fading art of remembering phone numbers, with only a third (34%) of respondents able to recall the landline or mobile numbers of friends and family.

Zen Internet’s research highlights a societal concern: nearly half (46%) of landline users fear that their removal could exacerbate loneliness, particularly among older generations

Concludes Stephen Warburton, Managing Director at Zen’s retail division:

“While the nostalgia surrounding our experience of landline phones over the decades is entertaining, our survey highlights some real concerns. Nearly half (46%) of landline users worry that removing home phones could lead to more loneliness, particularly for older generations. Two-thirds (66%) also fear that without landlines, grandparents and elderly neighbours will struggle to stay connected.

“As for the switch to Digital Voice, there’s still widespread uncertainty. According to our survey, over a third (34%) of Brits have little or no understanding of the impending shutdown, with confusion highest among women (41%) and younger generations.”

