Suffolk to install 6,000 EV charge points with LEVI Funding

Suffolk County Council, in partnership with charge point operator (CPO) Believ, is set to install approximately 6,000 new public electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the county. Suffolk County Council, in partnership with charge point operator (CPO) Believ, is set to install approximately 6,000 new public electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the county.

This initiative is supported by a successful £5.3 million bid to the UK government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund.

The LEVI fund supports local authorities in planning and delivering EV charging infrastructure for residents who lack off-street parking. In addition to the LEVI funding, Believ is contributing over £16 million to the project.

Suffolk County Council is the first local authority in England to award its LEVI main funding tender and sign a contract with an operator.

Installation of the new charge points is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025. Thousands of charge points will be located on residential streets, with many sites identified based on a survey of local residents conducted last year. The county council has also collaborated with district and borough councils and communities to determine suitable locations.

The majority of the charge points will be bollard-style units at the kerbside, designed for long-stay or overnight charging. Drivers will have access to an off-peak tariff for overnight charging and a dedicated resident’s tariff with discounted charging at all times. Public car parks will also be equipped with rapid and ultra-rapid charge points for quicker charging.

Councillor Philip Fairclough-Mutton, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Communities and Equality, emphasized that 25% of Suffolk households lack driveways and rely on street parking, which presents a significant barrier to EV adoption. The council aims to address this by providing convenient charging solutions on or near residents’ streets, with a goal of having a public charge point within a 5-10 minute walk for everyone.

Suffolk County Council aims to install around 5,400 new public chargepoints by 2030, and 12,000 by 2040.

Believ will be responsible for the installation, operation, and maintenance of the charge points, which will be powered by 100% renewable energy. The company will install charge points of varying speeds to accommodate the diverse charging needs of residents and visitors.

