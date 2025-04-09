Smart #5 Brabus EV unveiled, offers range up to 335 miles
Smart has unveiled the Smart #5 Brabus EV, a high-performance electric SUV produced in collaboration with German high-performance tuning company Brabus.
The Smart #5 Brabus boasts a powerful all-wheel drive system delivering up to 475 kW. Its Launch Mode enables acceleration from 0 to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds. The vehicle is built on an 800-volt platform, supporting ultra-fast DC charging up to 400 kW. Under optimal conditions, the 100-kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, and it offers a range of up to 335 miles (WLTP). The Brabus model also includes a simulated engine sound feature.
The exterior design of the Smart #5 Brabus features 21-inch Brabus Monoblock Z wheels, red brake calipers, and sporty styling. Brabus branding highlights its performance capabilities.
The interior offers premium comfort with high-quality microfibre seats with DINAMICA® accents, heated rear and ventilated front seats, and an Alcantara steering wheel with illuminated Brabus lettering. Additional features include a panoramic halo roof, microfibre roof lining, sports pedals, Brabus badges and customizable ambient lighting.
When it comes to technology, the Smart #5 Brabus includes an intuitive infotainment system with dual 13-inch OLED displays and a Sennheiser Signature Sound System with 20 high-performance speakers, delivering up to 1,190 Watts of output and supporting various audio formats, including 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos.
Smart and Brabus have collaborated for over two decades, and the Smart #5 Brabus represents their shared commitment to innovation, electrification, and individuality.
The Smart #5 Brabus will be available for order in the UK starting in Q4 2025. Pricing details will be released later, and interested customers can sign up for updates at uk.smart.com.