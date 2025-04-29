Škoda becomes first European car brand on Amazon

Share

Czech car company Škoda has made history by becoming the first European car brand to open an Amazon car showroom, bringing – it is hoped – a new level of convenience to car buying.

This innovative move allows UK customers to explore Škoda’s models from the comfort of their own homes.

The online showroom enables customers to browse the entire Škoda lineup, check real-time local availability, book test drives, and investigate finance options. This streamlined process reflects evolving customer preferences, blending the ease of online research with the confidence of in-person dealership support, claims the manufacturer.

While 47% of potential car buyers appreciate the convenience of online research, Škoda’s research indicates that 82% still prefer to finalize their purchase at a physical dealership. The survey also highlighted that 77% of consumers spend up to two hours daily browsing online, with 59% valuing the ease and simplicity of digital shopping. Customers value test drives (78%), expert knowledge (47%), product demonstrations (36%), and face-to-face interaction.

Škoda’s Amazon showroom aims to bridge the gap between online exploration and the need for personal interaction. Customers can browse models like the Fabia, Kodiaq, Elroq, and Enyaq, check real-time stock, schedule test drives, and explore finance choices before visiting a Škoda retailer to complete their purchase. The showroom offers a “click to drive” experience, merging digital convenience with the reassurance of dealership assistance.

“Online browsing and research are part of everyday life, which is why we’re so excited to launch the Škoda showroom at Amazon,” said Matthew Bowden, Director of Škoda UK. “It gives prospective customers more opportunities to find their next car and see where it’s available, all from the comfort of their home.”

Customers can begin their car-buying journey on Amazon.co.uk or through the Amazon app. After comparing models and finding their ideal Škoda, they can connect with a local retailer to discuss finance, trade-ins, and arrange a collection date. The Škoda showroom is now live on Amazon at www.amazon.co.uk/skoda.

