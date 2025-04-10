Simple security measures help deter high tech car thieves, breakdown firm claims

Share

A surge in sophisticated car thefts, with criminals using readily available technology to bypass keyless entry systems in seconds, is prompting calls for drivers to adopt good old-fashioned physical security measures.

Breakdown provider Start Rescue warns that hi-tech vehicle theft is at a record high, accounting for a staggering 40% of all car thefts in England and Wales between 2022 and 2023.

The latest figures reveal that 129,159 vehicles were stolen in the UK between April 2023 and March 2024, with keyless entry theft increasing by 2% compared to the previous year. This highlights the vulnerability of modern vehicles to tech-savvy criminals who can exploit electronic weaknesses to gain entry and drive away with ease.

In response to this growing threat, Start Rescue is urging drivers to employ simple yet effective physical deterrents. Steering wheel locks, wheel clamps, and brake pedal locks are highlighted as robust and visible barriers that can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

“It takes seconds to attach a steering wheel lock to reduce the risk of theft,” states Lee Puffett, Managing Director of Start Rescue. “Protecting your car from criminals also helps keep personal information stored through in-car data and smartphone apps secure.”

While modern security systems can be compromised, the presence of a physical lock acts as a strong visual deterrent, often prompting thieves to seek an easier target. “Using a steering wheel cover, brake pedal lock or a similar device might seem like an old-fashioned way to secure your car,” adds Puffett. “But it’s tried and tested technology and puts off thieves with a tough physical deterrent. Anything that makes a thief ignore your car and move on is worth using.”

Beyond physical devices, drivers are also advised to take simple precautions with their car keys and fobs. Keeping them out of sight and reach when at home or work prevents opportunistic thieves from spotting and potentially stealing them. Storing keys in an RFID pouch can also block their signal, preventing thieves from using relay attacks to gain entry.

Start Rescue emphasizes that a multi-layered approach to security, combining physical barriers with careful key management, offers the best protection against the rising tide of hi-tech car theft.

