“Shoulder-Surfing” on the Rise: how to protect your privacy on public transport

A new study by NordVPN reveals that “shoulder-surfing,” the act of spying on someone’s device screen, is a growing concern for UK commuters.

Nearly one in four (23%) Brits have caught someone looking at their phone while traveling to work.

The study highlights that over half of UK workers (53%) commute via public transport, with a significant 80% spending up to an hour of their journey using their devices online.

This increased screen time in crowded public spaces creates ample opportunity for shoulder-surfing. Whether it’s for work, socializing, or entertainment, the risk of exposing sensitive information to prying eyes is substantial.

To combat this threat, 23% of commuters have turned to privacy screen protectors. These protectors utilize anti-glare and limited-angle technology to obscure the screen’s content from anyone not directly in front of it. This simple yet effective measure can significantly deter shoulder-surfing.

The research also indicates that Brits are more likely than other nationalities to perform work-related tasks during their commute. This raises concerns about the potential exposure of company data, as accessing emails, documents, or confidential information on public transport can increase the risk of data breaches. Adding to the risk, one-third of commuters use public Wi-Fi, which can be more vulnerable to cyberattacks without proper precautions.

Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, advises vigilance, stating: “Sometimes it can be a case that someone is just being nosey and looking at your phone, particularly when you’re stuck on a crowded train. However, it does mean that your activity could be monitored without you even realising it”. He further warns about the dangers of accessing sensitive information like banking details or passwords in public.

Briedis recommends using privacy screens and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) on public Wi-Fi and keeping device software updated. His final piece of advice is straightforward: “My best advice is probably the easiest to follow – avoid accessing anything that you wouldn’t want someone else to see. If it’s high-risk, it can wait until you’re at the office”.

https://nordvpn.com/blog/commute-smartphone-safety-research-uk-2025/

