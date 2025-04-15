Scientists claim AI will let us talk to dolphins, Zuckerberg defends Meta in monopoly trial

Share



Scientists believe humans will soon be able to talk to dolphins thanks to artificial intelligence. A new model created by Google could reveal the secrets behind how the animals communicate for the first time, with hopes we may be able to ‘speak dolphin’ in the future. Google DeepMind’s DolphinGemma has been programmed with the world’s largest collection of dolphin sounds, including clicks, whistles and vocalisations that have been recorded over several years by the Wild Dolphin Project. Daily Mail

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has taken the witness stand in a landmark antitrust trial to defend his company against allegations that his company operates a social media monopoly. His testimony is part of a case first brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2020 during the final days of the first Trump administration. The US competition watchdog alleges Meta unfairly dominated the market through its acquisitions of photo-sharing app Instagram in 2012 and the messaging service WhatsApp in 2014. The FTC is seeking to break up Meta by forcing a spinoff of Instagram or WhatsApp. BBC

A discount mobile provider is preparing to launch a £10-a-month broadband service as Vodafone’s £15bn merger with Three sparks a telecoms price war. Giffgaff, which is owned by O2, is poised to roll out low-priced full-fibre internet connections in an effort to undercut its rivals. The company plans to pay up to 500 existing customers £100 to take part in trials and will charge them just £10 a month for 500mbps speeds over 12 months. While pricing has not yet been finalised the trial cost is well below BT’s cheapest deals of around £30. Telegraph

“Deeply disturbing” research exposes how easy it is for children to encounter inappropriate content and interact unsupervised with adults on the gaming platform Roblox. It comes as parents shared their serious concerns about children experiencing addiction, seeing traumatising content and being approached by strangers on the hugely popular website and app. Roblox acknowledges that children using the platform may be exposed to harmful content and “bad actors”. It says it is working hard to fix this, but that industry-wide collaboration and government intervention are needed. The Guardian

Pop superstar Katy Perry made a memorable return to Earth, visibly overwhelmed with relief as she knelt down to kiss the ground after an 11-minute spaceflight aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. The all-female crew, which also included Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, scientist Amanda Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, touched down safely in West Texas. Following the capsule door opening by Jeff Bezos himself, Sanchez was the first to emerge. However, it was Perry’s emotional reaction that captured attention as she expressed her gratitude for a safe return to solid ground with a kiss. ShinyShiny

Next week officially marks the 10th anniversary of the original Apple Watch hitting store shelves. To celebrate, on April 24, Tim Cook and Co. have a challenge for you: close your Activity rings on your Apple smartwatch, and you’ll be entitled to a mix of limited-edition digital rewards. Best of all, the challenge is open to all Apple Watch owners, whether you have the best Apple Watch currently available — including the Series 10 and Ultra 2 — or the very first model. In addition to the challenge above, Apple Watch lovers can also score a free piece of physical Apple Watch memorabilia to celebrate the occasion starting on April 24th. Tom’s Guide

