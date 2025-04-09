Review: Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 4/5

Share



I’ve been using Blink’s home security cameras for a long time – even before the company was bought by Amazon – so I was naturally interested in reviewing its latest video doorbell. Now available with the Sync Module 2 ‘home hub’ for storing/recording video footage, it’s a very competitively-priced video doorbell indeed. Below is my personal take on the device. For a more comprehensive review you can see my thoughts over at Tech Radar.

Features:

The Blink Video Doorbell is packed with features, though some are locked behind a £2.50 monthly subscription. The basic setup includes a battery-powered doorbell and, in this case, the Sync Module 2 home hub which connects to your home router.

The fact that it’s battery-operated is a big plus for me, as it makes installation a breeze. Alternatively, you can wire it into an existing doorbell system, which is a nice option if you already have a traditional doorbell in place. The Sync Module 2 is a crucial part of the system, especially if you don’t want to pay a monthly fee. It lets you store video clips locally on a USB drive (which you have to buy separately) rather than pay to store them in the cloud. Up to 256Gb storage is supported.



Performance:

In daily use, the Blink Video Doorbell performs reasonably well. I was able to speak to visitors at my door without any major issues, and the video quality was decent enough to see who was there.

The motion detection works as expected, though, like most systems, it can be a bit overly sensitive at times, picking up passing vans and people walking close to the house. I also found that there was a bit of a delay before I got a notification on my phone, which can be annoying.

The video doorbell (bottom) can be integrated with other security cameras in your setup

Ease of Use:

Blink products have always been easy to install, in my experience, and the video doorbell is no exception. I had it up and running in a few minutes. The app is straightforward to navigate, and I didn’t have any trouble connecting to my Alexa-compatible devices including two Echo Dots and multiple Firesticks (it’s not compatible with Google Home or Apple HomeKit). The app’s layout is intuitive, making it easy to access live views, adjust settings, and review stored footage.

Design:

The Blink Video Doorbell is compact and lightweight. I tested both the black and white versions, and while it’s a matter of personal preference, I thought the white one looked a bit more stylish on my doorframe. It’s not the most eye-catching design, but it’s not an eyesore either.

One thing I don’t like is that it doesn’t come with its own chime. If you’re using it wirelessly, you have to rely on your phone or Alexa device for notifications, which isn’t always ideal. Alternatively, it is possible to use the Blink Mini camera as a chime but that means buying one if you don’t already have one as part of your home security system.

Value for Money

The Blink Video Doorbell is definitely a budget-friendly option compared to some of its competitors (at the time of writing it is currently retailing for under £35). However, the overall value depends on how you intend to use it.

If you’re happy with just live interactions and don’t need to record a lot of footage, then it’s a good deal. But if you want the full functionality, including being able to review recordings at any time, then you’ll need to factor in the cost of a subscription or using the Sync Module 2 in conjunction with the USB drive. And if you’re going wire-free, the cost of lithium batteries will also add up over time.

Conclusion

The Blink Video Doorbell is a solid, budget-friendly option for basic home security. Its ease of installation and use, along with its compact design, make it a practical choice for many homeowners. However, its reliance on battery power in wire-free mode and the additional costs associated with full functionality should also be considered before purchasing.

Pros:

Easy to install video doorbell

Battery-operated

Compact and lightweight

Local video storage with Sync Module 2

Works with Alexa

Cons:

Need a subscription for enhanced functionality

Lithium batteries are relatively expensive

Doesn’t come with its own chime

Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

