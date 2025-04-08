Report highlights demand for seamless in-car payments

Share



A user experience report commissioned by connected car services provider Parkopedia has revealed a significant appetite among drivers in the US and Germany for integrated in-car payment systems.

Conducted by Drive Research for Parkopedia, the 2025 In-Car Payments User Experience Report assessed driver interaction with existing and optimized payment interfaces, uncovering a strong desire for convenient, single-platform access to services like parking, EV charging, fueling and tolls.

The study found near-universal agreement that easy-to-use in-car payments would enhance the driving experience, with 100% of US and 93% of German participants valuing this functionality. An overwhelming 97% in both countries indicated they would utilize in-car payments for all vehicle-related transactions if the systems were user-friendly.

This eagerness extends to wanting proactive notifications within the infotainment system when payment options are available nearby, with 87% of US and 93% of German drivers expressing this preference.

However, the report sharply criticizes the current state of in-car payment implementations. A staggering 90% of US drivers deemed the standard registration process “complex,” with 70% of US and 77% of German participants stating that a complicated enrollment would deter them from signing up. Furthermore, over half of the German respondents and half of the US drivers indicated that a lengthy registration would reduce their usage even after completing it.

The research underscored the critical role of user experience, demonstrating that poorly designed systems risk alienating customers. More than 90% of drivers in both regions were significantly more likely to use this streamlined system compared to current offerings.

The report concludes that OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) that fail to optimize their in-car payment systems risk damaging their brand perception and potentially losing customers to competitors offering a superior digital experience. Well-integrated and user-friendly payment prompts were shown to positively influence brand opinion and future purchase intent.

Conversely, clunky interfaces with excessive menu navigation were identified as a major deterrent. Experts emphasize that addressing these usability issues is crucial for OEMs to unlock the full potential of in-car payment services and capitalize on the growing demand for connected car convenience.

Link to access the full reports

