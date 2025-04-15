Polestar reports carbon footprint reduction in latest sustainability report

Share

Electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has announced progress in its sustainability efforts, revealing a 24.7% reduction in its carbon footprint per sold car since it began measuring in 2020.

The findings are highlighted in the company’s fourth Annual Sustainability Report, underscoring its commitment to decoupling growth from climate impact.

Key factors contributing to this significant achievement include increased utilization of low-carbon aluminium across all Polestar models, advances in battery manufacturing processes, the use of 100% renewable electricity in the production of all vehicles and more efficient logistics, including the increased use of biofuels on specific ocean shipping routes.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment, stating, “Polestar has shown that it is possible to decouple growth from climate impact… Even though much in the world seems to be going in the wrong direction, we are doubling down on our commitments. When the world zigs, Polestar zags.”

The report also provided an update on the ambitious Polestar 0 project which launched in 2021 with the goal of creating a climate-neutral car by 2040. Polestar and its project partners announced that collaborative initiatives have identified significant low-carbon solutions with the potential to reduce the Polestar 2’s carbon footprint by 10 tonnes compared to when the project commenced.

Circularity, inclusion, and transparency remain central to Polestar’s sustainability strategy. The company has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) and expanded on-site audits in high-risk regions, extending the traceability of risk materials to include manganese. Polestar is also actively increasing data availability and the share of recycled content in its vehicles, with the Polestar 4 now containing 10% recycled material.

Read Polestar’s full Sustainability report here: https://www.polestar.com/dato-assets/11286/1744370504-polestar_sustainability_report_2024.pdf

