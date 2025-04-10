Phishing kits and ‘Phishing-as-a-Service’ fuelling surge in data theft

Share



Cybersecurity experts are raising the alarm over the increasing accessibility of sophisticated phishing tools, which are empowering even novice cybercriminals to launch damaging data-stealing attacks.

The rise of readily available “phishing kits” and “phishing-as-a-service” (PhaaS) platforms is significantly lowering the barrier to entry for cybercrime, leading to a sharp increase in malware infections and data breaches.

Phishing kits, pre-packaged malicious tools, are now reportedly commonplace on the dark web and messaging apps like Telegram, often sold for as little as $25. These kits provide aspiring cybercriminals with user-friendly interfaces, including drag-and-drop website builders and convincing email templates.

This ease of use allows individuals with minimal technical expertise to create and deploy professional-looking phishing scams designed to steal personal information, facilitate identity theft, and gain access to financial accounts.

Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, warns that “Phishing kits are a force multiplier for cybercrime. They put powerful attack tools into the hands of people who may not have the skills to build them on their own. With features like drag-and-drop website builders, email templates, and even contact lists, these kits enable even the least technical attackers to carry out professional-looking scams.”

Compounding this threat is the emergence of PhaaS, subscription-based services that handle the entire phishing operation, from hosting malicious websites to targeting victims. This organized cybercrime business model further streamlines the process for attackers. “Phishing kits and PhaaS platforms lower the barrier to entry, so we’re seeing a surge in the number and variety of attacks,” adds Warmenhoven. “That means consumers need to be more alert than ever.”

NordVPN’s research highlights the scale of the problem, revealing that major online platforms like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft were the most frequently impersonated brands in phishing attacks throughout 2024. A key tactic involves the use of deceptive URLs mimicking these popular sites, with nearly 85,000 fake Google URLs used to harvest user credentials last year alone,

Experts urge individuals to adopt a heightened sense of vigilance online to protect themselves. Recommendations include carefully scrutinizing links for inconsistencies before clicking, avoiding suspicious free video hosting sites, enabling multi-factor authentication, and being wary of unsolicited emails with urgent requests or enticing offers.

Regularly scanning downloaded files with anti-malware tools and using tracker blockers to limit personal data collection are also crucial preventative measures. Keeping devices updated is vital to patch security vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit.

