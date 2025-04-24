Peanut Better: Man overcomes life-threatening peanut allergy thanks to trial

Share



A man with a severe peanut allergy that once required hospitalization can now eat several peanuts a day, thanks to a “ground-breaking” study.

Richard Lassiter, 44, participated in research conducted by King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. The study explored whether daily doses of peanuts, administered under strict supervision, could be safely tolerated by adults with severe allergies. Previous desensitization studies primarily focused on children, leaving adults with limited options to manage their allergies.

Lassiter’s allergy was so severe that he was hospitalized twice, including once during a holiday in Chile in 2018, where he required overnight care in a high dependency unit.

The trial, known as The Grown Up Peanut Immunotherapy trial, involved 21 participants aged 18 to 40. They gradually increased their daily intake of peanut flour, starting with 0.8mg mixed into food. Eventually, they progressed to consuming whole peanuts, peanut butter, or other peanut products once they could tolerate 50-100mg of peanut protein.

The study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, found that two-thirds of the participants could consume the equivalent of five peanuts without experiencing a reaction by the end of the trial.

Lassiter described his initial nervousness at the prospect of eating peanuts, something he had avoided his entire life. However, motivated by his past severe reactions, he was eager to participate in the trial.

Lassiter now considers eating four peanuts daily as part of his routine, similar to taking “medicine.” The trial has significantly increased his confidence and reduced his anxiety when dining out or traveling with his wife, knowing that accidental exposure to peanuts is less likely to trigger a severe reaction.

While Lassiter acknowledges that he still needs to be cautious about ordering meals with a high nut content, the trial has been life-changing.

Chief investigator Stephen Till emphasized that the trial offers hope for individuals with nut allergies but stressed that it should not be attempted at home.

The next phase of research will involve larger trials to identify the most suitable adult patients for oral immunotherapy and to determine whether this approach can lead to long-term tolerance.

Professor Till also suggested that the principles of this trial could potentially be applied to other food allergies, though further research is needed for each specific food due to variations in reaction amounts and severity.

