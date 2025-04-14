PAC-MAN now available in 300,000 VW vehicles via AirConsole app

Share

Volkswagen is significantly expanding its in-car entertainment options, announcing the exclusive availability of PAC-MAN Championship Edition within its European vehicles.

The iconic arcade game is now accessible through the optional AirConsole In-Car App, playable on the infotainment display of parked Volkswagen models, with a smartphone serving as the controller. This update brings a nostalgic yet modern gaming experience to over 300,000 Volkswagen cars.

What sets VW’s implementation apart is its integration with the vehicle’s interior lighting system. Volkswagen is the first automotive manufacturer to dynamically link the game with the car’s background lighting and, for compatible ID. models, the interactive ID. Light feature. This creates a more immersive gaming environment where the interior lights respond to the on-screen action and player inputs, claims VW.

The PAC-MAN Championship Edition retains its classic gameplay, challenging players to navigate the maze, eat dots, and evade the ghosts. However, Volkswagen has added a unique twist, redesigning bonus items and power pellets to incorporate familiar brand elements. Players can collect silhouettes of iconic VW models like the Beetle, VW Bus, and Golf IV R32, as well as GTI and R badges. Even the power pellets take the form of the Volkswagen brand logo.

The AirConsole In-Car App is available in several European countries for ID. models (ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.7 with ID. Software 4.0 or higher) and for the Tayron, Tiguan, Passat, Golf Variant, and Golf models from the 2025 model year onwards.

To play, users need a Volkswagen ID user account, an active VW Connect Plus contract, and a smartphone with an active internet connection. The AirConsole In-Car App must be downloaded from the vehicle’s In-Car Shop before initial use. This collaboration between Volkswagen, AirConsole developer N-Dream, and PAC-MAN creators Bandai Namco Entertainment aims to create a new social gaming experience

