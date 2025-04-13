Over one million EVs now on UK roads, SMMT data shows

Share



The electric vehicle revolution continues to gain momentum in the United Kingdom, with the number of battery electric cars (BEVs) on UK roads surpassing the one million mark in 2024.

New data released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveals that over 1.3 million EVs are now in use, representing a substantial 38.9% increase compared to the previous year. This surge underscores the growing adoption of zero-emission vehicles by British motorists.

The milestone coincides with an overall increase in vehicle ownership in the UK, reaching a record 42 million vehicles in 2024, a 1.4% rise year-on-year. The number of cars in use also reached a new high of 36.16 million, reflecting a growing new car market where BEVs accounted for a significant 19.6% of all new registrations in 2024.

The increasing prevalence of EVs and other lower-emission vehicles is having a tangible impact on the UK’s carbon footprint. The average CO2 emissions from the car fleet saw a decrease of 1.6% in 2024, driven by the expanding range of EV models available, alongside the adoption of lower-emission hybrids and more efficient conventionally fuelled vehicles replacing older, more polluting units.

However, the report also highlights a trend of motorists holding onto their vehicles for longer. The average age of a car on UK roads has risen to a new high of 9.5 years, up from 9.3 years in 2023 and significantly older than the 8-year average recorded in 2019. Notably, over 43% of the current vehicle parc has been in use for more than a decade, predating the introduction of the more stringent Euro 6 emission standards.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, emphasized the need for greater incentives and increased confidence in infrastructure investment to encourage drivers to replace older, higher-emission vehicles with zero-emission alternatives at a faster rate.

He stressed that accelerating this transition is crucial for both environmental goals and for driving economic growth across sectors reliant on road transport. The one million EV milestone marks a significant step forward, but sustained effort is required to fully decarbonize the UK’s vehicle parc, he claims.

