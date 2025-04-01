Online freelance economy booming, Spain seeing massive growth

Share



This comes as one in four UK workers consider going freelance, seeking greater flexibility.

The study, which analyzed data from the Online Labour Observatory and the World Bank Group, highlights the UK as a significant player in the global freelance market, ranking fourth with a 4.11% share.

The US leads the market with 28.03%, despite a slight decrease in its global share over the past five years. Spain has seen remarkable growth, with a 39% increase in its share, now holding 6.98% of the global market.

The research also sheds light on the most in-demand skills in the UK freelance sector. Software development and tech roles dominate, accounting for 35.51% of the market, followed by creative and multimedia positions (20.01%), clerical and data entry jobs (15.77%), and sales and marketing (13.46%).

Here are the top 10 countries dominating the online gig market:

Rank Country 5 years % change of global share (2019 – 2024) Global share of online freelancers 1 United States -8% 28.03% 2 Spain 39% 6.98% 3 Mexico -7% 4.63% 4 United Kingdom -2% 4.11% 5 Colombia 48% 3.29% 6 Argentina 59% 2.98% 7 India 32% 2.83% 8 Australia -30% 2.51% 9 Canada -26% 2.29% 10 Germany -21% 1.21%

The study also examined the educational backgrounds of online gig workers and the intensity of their involvement in freelance work:

Main Secondary Marginal Postgraduate Degree 9% 3% 4% Bachelor’s Degree 20% 13% 19% Vocational Training 10% 15% 5% High School 52% 57% 64% Below high school 9% 11% 9%

The findings indicate that over half (52%) of online freelancers who rely on gig work as their primary income have a high school education, while one in five (20%) hold a bachelor’s degree.

Martin Schmidt, Co-Founder and Managing Director at JobLeads commented:

“The gig economy is booming worldwide, with the number of gig workers expected to rise by over 30 million in the next year alone. This rapid growth reflects a fundamental shift in how people approach work – flexibility and autonomy are no longer just perks but non-negotiables for today’s workforce.

“Especially among younger generations like Gen Z, professionals are increasingly drawn to the freedom that gig work offers. From choosing their own projects to working remotely, this empowers individuals to take control of their careers. At the same time, businesses benefit from a global pool of skilled talent that freelancers bring to the table.

“As the sector continues to evolve, both workers and employers need to adapt to a new reality where traditional employment models may no longer meet the needs and expectations of the modern workforce.”

