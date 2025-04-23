OMODA&JAECOO unveils electric and hybrid range at Shanghai Show

Share

Chinese automotive brand OMODA&JAECOO has signalled a significant push into the UK’s burgeoning electric and hybrid vehicle market, unveiling its new energy vehicle (NEV) range at the Shanghai International Automobile Exhibition.

Marking its second anniversary, the company debuted the all-electric JAECOO 5 BEV and the super hybrid OMODA 7 SHS, highlighting its commitment to efficient and intelligent green mobility solutions for global markets, including the United Kingdom.

For UK consumers, the rollout of these new models is imminent. The OMODA 9 SHS is slated to arrive in June this year, offering British buyers an early taste of the brand’s super hybrid technology. Following closely behind, the OMODA 7 SHS and the fully electric JAECOO 5 are expected to reach UK shores in August.

The JAECOO 5 BEV (pictured above) boasts a claimed range of around 250 miles, while the OMODA 7 SHS features the brand’s advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS), promising a combined range of approximately 745 miles. This SHS technology, which pairs a 1.5TGDI dedicated hybrid engine with a dedicated hybrid transmission, aims to deliver a balance of high thermal efficiency and strong performance.

OMODA&JAECOO’s rapid global expansion, with entry into 42 countries and regions and a growing customer base, underscores the ambition behind its NEV strategy. The success of the JAECOO 7 SHS in the UK market since its February 2025 launch, registering nearly 2,000 units, further highlights the potential for their electric and hybrid vehicles among British buyers. The brand even demonstrated the efficiency of its SHS technology with a journey from Eastbourne to Scotland on a single tank of fuel in the JAECOO 7 SHS.

The introduction of the OMODA 7 SHS and JAECOO 5 BEV in the UK signifies OMODA&JAECOO’s commitment to accelerating its presence in the new energy vehicle sector. By bringing these models to the British market relatively soon after their global debut, the company is aiming to establish itself as a key player in the UK’s transition towards electric and hybrid mobility.

