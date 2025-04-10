Ofcom gives partial green light to BBC’s DAB+ expansion plans

Share

Media regulator Ofcom has provisionally approved the launch of three of the BBC’s proposed new DAB+ radio stations, but blocked plans for a Radio 2 spin-off and an expansion of Radio 5 Sports Extra.

The regulator concluded that while Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1 Anthems and Radio 3 Unwind would have a limited impact on competition justified by their public value, the other two proposals raised significant concerns.

The BBC had outlined plans in November 2024 to introduce four new digital stations and extend Radio 5 Sports Extra’s broadcasting hours. Ofcom conducted a full competition assessment, weighing the public value of the proposals against their potential impact on fair and effective competition within the radio market.

Ofcom’s provisional findings support the launch of the three Radio 1 and Radio 3 extensions, deeming their competitive impact to be limited and outweighed by their public service benefits. However, the proposed BBC Radio 2 extension, which would focus on music and archive content from the 1950s to 1970s, faced rejection.

Ofcom concluded that while it offered some public value, it would likely significantly impact commercial operators, particularly the independent station Boom Radio. The regulator also warned it could deter new entrants and reduce investment incentives across the commercial radio sector.

Similarly, Ofcom provisionally blocked the BBC’s plan to extend Radio 5 Sports Extra’s broadcasting to a daily 9 am to 7 pm service. While acknowledging potential public value in wider access to BBC sports content, Ofcom found insufficient evidence that the extended service would specifically appeal to the BBC’s target younger and working-class audiences. Furthermore, the expansion was deemed likely to significantly impact commercial sports radio, notably the talkSPORT Network.

Ofcom’s provisional conclusions reflect a pragmatic approach to the BBC’s ambitions, balancing the broadcaster’s desire to reach new audiences with the need to protect the competitive landscape of the UK radio market. The BBC will now have an opportunity to respond to these findings before Ofcom issues its final decision.

