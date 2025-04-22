Ofcom bans ‘Global Title’ leasing to combat mobile network exploitation

Share



UK communications regulator Ofcom has banned the leasing of specialised network identifiers known as ‘Global Titles’ to prevent criminals from exploiting mobile phone networks.

The measure aims to enhance security and privacy for mobile users by closing a significant technical loophole.

Global Titles are unique addresses used internally by mobile networks worldwide. Operating behind the scenes, they are essential for signalling systems that correctly route calls and text messages between different networks, ensuring communication reaches the intended recipient. These titles are not visible to consumers making calls or sending messages.

While often leased by mobile operators to legitimate businesses offering mobile services, Ofcom identified that these Global Titles can fall into the wrong hands. Criminals can acquire leased titles to conduct illicit activities anonymously.

The misuse of Global Titles poses serious risks. Criminals can intercept or divert calls and messages, potentially capturing sensitive information such as one-time security codes sent by banks via SMS. Furthermore, these titles can be exploited to access network data or even track the physical location of mobile phone users globally, compromising their safety and privacy.

Ofcom claims this ban positions the UK as a world leader in tackling this specific type of network abuse. Natalie Black, Ofcom’s Group Director for Networks and Communications, described leased Global Titles as “one of the most significant and persistent sources of malicious signalling.” The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also endorsed the ban, highlighting the privacy risks posed by the technique.

The ban on entering new leasing agreements takes effect immediately. Businesses currently holding legitimate leases have until April 22, 2026, to make alternative arrangements. Ofcom has also released new guidance for mobile operators on their responsibilities to prevent the misuse of their assigned Global Titles.

Says Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy:

“Fraud is the most common crime in the UK so it’s great to see Ofcom take action to close loopholes in mobile networks. For every week the government fails to take action, victims lose millions to fraudsters and organised crime groups.

“Lord Hanson, the Fraud Minister, must ensure that the government ends the fragmented approach to scam prevention and outlines a more coordinated approach across the tech, banking and telecoms sectors in its upcoming fraud strategy – stopping scammers in their tracks before they have a chance to part people from their hard-earned cash.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...