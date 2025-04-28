O2’s ‘Blue Mondays’ aims to boost customer spirits with weekly rewards

Share



Mobile phone provider O2, in conjunction with Virgin Media broadband, is launching a new customer loyalty initiative called “Blue Mondays.”

Designed to provide customers with a range of exclusive rewards, prizes, and experiences every Monday, the program represents a significant refresh of O2’s Priority service, which is available to all O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers.

Virgin Media O2’s own research suggests that many people in the UK are not treating themselves or being as spontaneous as they would like. The survey revealed that 66% of Brits who don’t often treat themselves feel it’s due to affordability, and 62% wish they were more spontaneous, with 69% citing the economy as a barrier.

A key element of “Blue Mondays” is the introduction of “Get on the plane with Priority,” a weekly giveaway of £300 holiday vouchers from lastminute.com. Every Monday until June 30th, one hundred Priority members will have the chance to win a voucher, which must be redeemed within 48 hours. This short redemption window is intended to encourage spontaneity and echoes O2’s Priority Tickets service, known for its 48-hour presales.

In addition to the holiday vouchers, “Blue Mondays” will feature enhanced “Monday only” rewards. An example given is a discounted cinema ticket offer at Vue, where Priority members can purchase 2 tickets for £6 or 4 for £12, a greater discount than is available on other days of the week.

Lisa Johnstone, Director, Priority, Loyalty & Reward at Virgin Media O2, explains the motivation behind the initiative:

“At Virgin Media O2, customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re constantly finding new ways to make being a customer more rewarding.”

She adds: “Priority has always been a loyalty trailblazer, and we’re continuing to innovate with initiatives like Blue Mondays — our way of showing appreciation and putting customers first.”

O2’s Priority service has been in operation since 2009 and has grown into a significant loyalty program. To learn more about Blue Mondays, visit the Priority app or click here.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...