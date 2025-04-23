Not just any cyber incident…but an M&S cyber incident

Shoppers reported widespread issues with contactless payments and click-and-collect services, leading to frustration and inconvenience.

In the email, Mr Machin explained that temporary changes to store operations were necessary “to protect you and the business” and offered a sincere apology for any inconvenience caused.

While M&S assured customers that its stores remained open and its website and app continued to function normally, the impact on in-store and online order collection was considerable. Numerous shoppers took to social media to express their frustration, reporting long queues at tills due to the inability to use contactless payment methods.

The cyber incident also caused delays to click-and-collect orders, with Machin acknowledging that M&S was “working hard to resolve” these issues. While the CEO advised customers that no immediate action was required on their part, the disruption undoubtedly impacted many individuals’ Bank Holiday plans and shopping experiences.

This marks the second significant tech-related issue for M&S in the past year. In May 2024, the retailer’s website and app were taken offline for several hours due to a third-party service failure. This latest incident raises questions about the resilience of M&S’s systems and the potential impact of cyber incidents on retail operations and customer experience.

Says Vonny Gamot, Head of EMEA at online protection company, McAfee:

“M&S has reported that it’s been managing a “cyber incident” over the last few days. Although the business has said there is no need to take action, it is good to be prepared and protect your online privacy and identity.