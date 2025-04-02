New Roblox safety measures introduced, Nintendo reveals Switch 2

Share





Parents will be able to block their children from specific games and experiences on Roblox as part of new safety measures announced by the hugely popular gaming platform. They will also be able to block or report their children’s friends, and the platform will provide more information about which games young users are playing. The measures will only apply to children who are under the age of 13 and have parental controls set up on their accounts. The announcements comes after the CEO of Roblox, Dave Baszucki told the BBC that parents should keep their children off the platform if they were “not comfortable” with it. BBC

Italy’s interior ministry has written to police forces across the country to increase security at Tesla dealerships after 17 of the electric cars made by Elon Musk’s company were destroyed in a fire in Rome. Italy’s state police anti-terrorism unit, Digos, is investigating whether the fire at the Tesla dealership in Torre Angela, a suburb in the east of the capital, was started by anarchists. Firefighters worked for hours to put out the blaze in the early hours of Monday. The Guardian

A Bitcoin tycoon has blasted off on a SpaceX rocket in what is the first manned spacecraft to circle Earth over the North and South poles. The fully automated Dragon capsule will take about 46 minutes to fly its pole-to-pole trajectory and roughly 90 minutes to go around the Earth completely. It launched from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Monday night on SpaceX’s sixth private mission – and is now orbiting 272 miles above Earth at 17,000mph. Sky News

ChatGPT is experiencing record growth after releasing a new AI image generation feature, according to OpenAI boss Sam Altman. The AI assistant has been adding 1 million new users an hour amid “biblical demand” for its GPT-4o, which is now available for free users of the app. “The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I’d ever seen, and we added one million users in five days,” Mr Altman wrote on X on Monday. “We added one million users in the last hour.” Independent



Nintendo has revealed the Switch 2, the long-awaited successor to one of the best-selling consoles in history, will be released on June 5. Fans have been impatiently waiting to find out more since January, when the Japanese gaming giant ended months of speculation by confirming basic information about the new device. In a Nintendo Direct online presentation, watched by more than a million people, it gave further details of the hardware, as well as confirming it would be accompanied by Mario Kart World, a new edition of Nintendo’s most famous game. BBC

Motorola earned itself a spot in the affordable phone hall of fame years ago with the outstandingly good value Moto G. We’ve come a long way since then – and prices have only gone in one direction – but the firm’s latest effort looks like something of a spiritual successor. The £299 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is an awful lot of phone for not an awful lot of cash, and it’s got a new spin on AI that sounds genuinely useful. Moto AI has so far only been available in beta form, but gets its full retail release here. Stuff

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

