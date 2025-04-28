Nearly £800 million wiped off M&S value following cyber attack, ban on AI ‘nudification apps’ proposed

Share

More than £766m has been wiped off the value of Marks & Spencer as the retailer halted online orders for a fourth day following a cyber attack. Shares in M&S dropped by as much as 3.1pc in early trading on Monday, delivering a further £246m hit to the company’s market valuation. It leaves its stock price down by nearly 10pc since the start of trading after the Easter holidays last week, shortly before it first announced details of the incident on Tuesday afternoon. Shares fell more sharply after the company said on Friday that it had been forced to stop accepting online orders because it was being held to ransom by a criminal gang. Telegraph

Artificial intelligence “nudification” apps that create deepfake sexual images of children should be immediately banned, amid growing fears among teenage girls that they could fall victim, the children’s commissioner for England is warning. Girls said they were stopping posting images of themselves on social media out of a fear that generative AI tools could be used to digitally remove their clothes or sexualise them, according to the commissioner’s report on the tools, drawing on children’s experiences. Guardian

So far 2025 has been a huge year for Apple products, with the company already rolling out the upgraded M3 iPad Air and the iPhone 16e. But the iPhone maker’s reportedly racing to get a new exciting product onto store shelves: its long-rumored AI-powered smart glasses. According to Mark Gurman’s latest PowerOn newsletter, the product, now codenamed N50, will integrate some of the best Apple Intelligence features into a svelte new form factor. Hopefully, with a price tag that’s easier to stomach than that of the Apple Vision Pro, lest history repeat itself. Tom’s Guide

Behind the doors of an unassuming office building in north London, there’s a strange world of ninja fights, magic tricks and portals into real life video games. 25-year-old content creator, Brandon B, is the man behind the visual effects studio, which employs 30 people to create the “mystical and magical worlds” for his 15.8 million subscribers on YouTube. Speaking to Radio 5 Live’s Rachel Burden, he says despite his massive success online, he’s still living quite a humble life. “I still live at home with mum,” he says, adding that he even drives her old car. BBC

A couple of weekend newspaper reports have stated that the Fern Trading (Octopus Group) backed Y Corporation appears to still be gearing up to launch a new UK mobile operator of their own, which would be backed by a virtual operator (MVNO) agreement with Three UK. According to the FT (paywall), which itself followed a report in the Sunday Telegraph, Fern has approached Three UK (soon to be merged with Vodafone) to explore the plans, with Y Corp already having an existing wholesale arrangement with the network operator as part of its branded MVNO offerings to businesses. ISPreview

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has been beaten by a player with early access to the company’s unreleased console. Japanese speedrunner Ikaboze recently attended one of Nintendo’s Switch 2 hands-on events, held in Tokyo, and used his familiarity with the game to beat Ganon with no fancy equipment (thanks, Nintendo Insider). Ikaboze had just 20 minutes to complete the feat, before his alloted time with the demo expired. Using a save file from outside Hyrule Castle, Ikaboze needed less than half that time to reach the game’s end credits. Eurogamer

