M&S left with empty shelves following cyber attack, Spain says power outage due to ‘solar generation’

Marks & Spencer shoppers face empty shelves as the retailer grapples with the fallout from a crippling cyber attack that has lasted more than a week. Customers complained of finding “completely empty” shelves in M&S food halls, with items including bananas, fish and Colin the Caterpillar cakes out of stock. In one shop, The Telegraph saw signs displayed on hot food counters saying they were “temporarily closed.” It said: “Due to technical issues, we aren’t able to offer these products at the moment. We’re working hard to resolve the problem and will have these items back in stock as quickly as possible.” Telegraph

Retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) is continuing to struggle with the fallout from a cyber attack which has caused chaos in shops and left online orders unavailable. The clothes and food shop, one of the best-known names on British High Streets, is also estimated to be losing more than £3m a day as it grapples with a cyber attack that has led to massive disruption for its customers and staff. The group told as many as 200 people who had been due to undertake shift work at M&S’s Castle Donington clothing and homewares logistics hub not to come in. The iPaper

Some more comments from Spanish power company Red Eléctrica’s (REE) news conference earlier. As reported earlier, Eduardo Prieto, head of operation services, has explained that on Monday there were two consecutive “disconnection events”. Systems managed to recover from the first event, but Prieto said they couldn’t recover from the second, which led to the power outage in Spain and Portugal. When asked, Prieto admitted it is “very possible” that the affected generation was solar, though he said authorities don’t yet have enough information to be sure. BBC



A huge fire has broken out at an electrical substation in west London. Around 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze on Aberdeen Place in Maida Vale, where an electrical transformer was alight. The roof of a neighbouring residential building was also alight, the London Fire Brigade said. Around 80 people have been evacuated from their homes. Pictures from the surrounding areas show thick black smoke bellowing across the city’s skyline. Sky News

Elon Musk and his companies face at least $2.37bn in legal exposure from federal investigations, litigation and regulatory oversight, according to a new report from Senate Democrats. The report attempts to put a number to Musk’s many conflicts of interest through his work with his so-called “department of government efficiency” (Doge), warning that he may seek to use his influence to avoid legal liability.The report, which was published on Monday looked at 65 actual or potential actions against Musk across 11 separate agencies. The Guardian



Good riddance to food flop Deliveroo as the company’s lightweight board predictably prepares to take the easy way out of its short-lived yet disastrous stint on the stock market. Accepting a low-ball, opportunistic takeover bid from US rival DoorDash is a pretty clear admission that Deliveroo’s brief time as a quoted company has been a massive failure. And frankly, who can blame management for embracing any chance to escape the public markets after such a woeful experience? Telegraph

