M&S has suffered ‘bruise to reputation’ following cyber attack, Omoda reveals sub-£30K crossover

Marks & Spencer has suffered a “bruise” to its reputation after it was forced to stop taking online orders following a cyber attack, an analyst has said. The retail giant has paused orders on its website and apps since Friday as it attempts to restore operations. But analysts say M&S stands to lose out if the problem is not resolved quickly, with shoppers likely to turn to rival brands when buying summer clothes. Kate Hardcastle, consumer specialist at Insight with Passion, said the incident was “a bruise to M&S’s trusted brand image”. BBC

Marks & Spencer shoppers were unable to buy goods online for a second consecutive day yesterday, as the retailer continued to fight the fallout from a cyber attack. Stores have remained open but the company has entirely paused orders on its website and apps, including for food deliveries and clothes, while pledging to refund orders. The firm’s click and collect service, where customers order items online then pick them up from a store, was also down. Daily Mail

Whistleblowers warned a series of senior Vodafone executives – including the current chief executive, Margherita Della Valle – that scores of its franchised store owners faced financial ruin about two years before a high court claim accused the company of “unjustly enriching” itself. Vodafone employees made repeated complaints to their superiors about the company slashing commissions paid to the small businesses running the company’s high street retail network, according to current and former Vodafone employees. The Guardian



Motorola unveiled its next generation foldables earlier this week – they are the first Razrs with dust resistance (IP48 rating), which is very rare in the foldable segment. Motorola also used a proper flagship chip for the Ultra, while also improving the screen, cameras and battery. The Snapdragon 8 Elite powers the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (no “s” chip this time) and onboard is 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. It has three 50MP cameras: 50MP main (1/1.56”, OIS, 8K @ 30fps), 50MP ultra-wide (instead of 2x tele) and 50MP selfie camera inside. GSM Arena

Sky might have just upgraded its broadband-powered Glass TV but it’s rivals aren’t standing still either. French telly manufacturer Thomson has just unveiled a swathe of new screens at an event in Vienna, and it’s been confirmed that some of these latest models are destined for the UK. The new televisions coming our way will all have access to Freely, which—like Sky Glass—lets users watch live and on-demand content via an internet connection. That means there’s no need for a dish or aerial to be stuck to the chimney with content streamed to the big screen instead. Express



Chinese upcoming brand Omoda has revealed a radical new compact crossover aimed at the MG4 and Kia EV3. The Omoda 3 will be officially launched in October ahead of a global rollout including the UK starting late in the year or early 2026 and will be offered with an electric drivetrain as well as plug-in hybrid and straight internal combustion. The angular styling and sharply defined sharknose grille recalls much more expensive SUVs including the Lotus Eletre and Lamborghini Urus, however the price is expected to start below £30,000. Autocar

Google is working on new AI subscription plans that could offer alternative ways to purchase access to the company’s Gemini Advanced option, which enables Google’s most capable AI models and premium features. There’s currently only one way to buy Gemini Advanced, and that’s to purchase a Google One AI Premium plan for $19.99 per month. However, this looks likely to change according to a recent Android Authority report that reveals two new secret subscription plans hidden within the code of the latest Google Photos app. Forbes

