M&S food deliveries to Ocado disrupted by cyber attack

Marks & Spencer is experiencing further disruptions to its online operations following a cyber-attack over Easter weekend, impacting deliveries of some packaged food items to Ocado.

The retailer is working to minimize the impact on Ocado, which is co-owned by M&S. M&S did not confirm the number of items affected but said it had worked with Ocado and its suppliers “to minimise any disruption to the small proportion of the range delivered through our network to Ocado”.

M&S had to halt all orders through its M&S.com website and apps last Friday due to the attack.

The cyber-attack has significantly affected the retailer, with the company’s stock market value having fallen by more than £500 million in the past week.

M&S has apologized for the inconvenience caused to shoppers. While customers can still shop at physical M&S stores, the online disruption has affected clothing and homeware sales.

The retailer has brought in cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and enhance its network security.

