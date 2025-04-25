Motorola introduces new Razr 60 Ultra folding phone

Share



Lenovo-owned company Motorola has introduced its 2025 lineup, featuring the new Razr models and Edge smartphones. Lenovo-owned company Motorola has introduced its 2025 lineup, featuring the new Razr models and Edge smartphones.

The Razr 60 Ultra takes centre stage, boasting flagship hardware and a colorful, compact design.

The Razr 60 Ultra showcases a redesigned and reinforced titanium hinge for enhanced durability. It also holds an official IP48 rating and features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic, which Motorola says is the strongest external display for a smartphone.



The Razr 60 Ultra sports larger and brighter internal and external displays, with the main display reaching 4,500 nits brightness and the external display hitting 3,500 nits. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

For photography, the Razr 60 Ultra features a dual 50-megapixel camera setup, including a main sensor and an ultrawide sensor, along with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. Motorola has also increased the battery capacity to 4,700mAh, with 67W fast charging.

The Razr 60 has a similar design to the Razr 50 but includes several upgrades. It shares the IP48 dust resistance and redesigned hinge with the Ultra for better durability. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, depending on the region.

Display brightness has also been improved on the Razr 60, with the internal display reaching 3,000 nits and the external display reaching 1,700 nits. The battery capacity is increased to 4,500mAh, supporting 30W charging.



Alongside the Razr series, Motorola also introduced the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro. The Edge 60 Pro stands out with its 6,000mAh battery and 90W fast charging support. It also features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, as well as a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Edge 60 Pro has a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor. The standard Edge 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

Motorola’s new phones incorporate Moto AI and feature Pantone Validated displays. The Razr 60 Ultra is available in four color options, including Pantone Rio Red (with a leather-like finish), Pantone San Marino (suede-like), Pantone Mountain Trail (wood-effect), and Pantone Cabaret (satin-like).

The Razr 60 also comes in four Pantone-approved colors, while the Edge 60 Pro is available in three Pantone colors, and the Edge 60 in four.

Pricing and availability details for all the new Motorola phones were not available at the time of the announcement.

