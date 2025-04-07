Mood-Boosting Tech: How Your Smartphone Can Improve Mental Well-Being

Share

We often see headlines about the negative implications of increasing screen time, but there are benefits to embracing modern technology. Having a smartphone can boost your mood and lift your spirits. In this guide, we’ll discuss how your phone can improve your mental well-being.

Staying connected

Connecting with other people is perhaps the most significant mental health benefit of owning a smartphone. Today, you can make calls, send emails and messages and even see friends and family members in different cities or countries simply by touching a screen or pressing a button. Social media also allows us to meet new people and stay in touch with old friends, colleagues and neighbours, share updates and photos and discover local groups and communities. Many of us enjoy spending time alone, but humans are naturally sociable creatures that thrive on interaction. Socialising can lower the risk of loneliness and isolation and boost mental well-being. A lovely message from a friend or a video call with your child, parents or partner can transform your mood in an instant.

De-stressing and having fun

Stress is one of the most common ailments in modern society. Most people have hectic work schedules and little time to decompress and unwind. Smartphones can make it more difficult to switch off if you’re prone to checking work emails or scrolling through social feeds late at night, but they can also provide effective ways to de-stress and have fun. Playing games, watching videos, movies and TV shows, and shopping are popular ways to relax and take time out from work and other sources of stress or pressure. Playing a game of roulette for fun after a long day can help you forget about work and wind down, while viewing funny videos or watching a movie can make you smile and laugh. Being able to access tools and activities that help you de-stress is hugely beneficial, even if you’re rushing between meetings or you’re stuck in a waiting room or a crowded bus. Your phone provides quick and easy access to entertainment on the go.

Accessing apps and tools that nourish mental health

We often think about preventative measures in the context of physical health, but everyone can take steps to lower mental health risks. If you have a mobile device, there’s a raft of apps and online tools available to nourish and protect your mind. From guided meditations and sleep apps to workouts, talks, and podcasts, you can access all kinds of content designed to help you enjoy better well-being. If you’re new to this kind of app, it’s a great idea to view charts on streaming services and research online to get inspiration. Ask friends and colleagues for recommendations, read reviews and check out social media profiles. You can also use different genres of podcasts, apps and games to improve your mood. Perhaps you’ve had a tough or long day and you need a laugh, for example. Comedy podcasts are a brilliant way to ease stress and lift your spirits.

It’s common to see headlines about the negative impact of screen time, but there are many benefits of using a smartphone. Having a phone can improve your mental well-being. Examples of how to boost your mood using tech include communicating and connecting with others, relaxing, having fun and de-stressing by accessing entertainment, and using apps and online tools to protect and nourish your mental health.

