New MOKE Leamington Spa plant gives EV manufacturing a boost

Iconic British car manufacturer MOKE International has opened a new, wholly owned production facility in Leamington Spa.

A move hailed as a significant boost for the UK’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, the investment not only marks a homecoming for the brand, whose original design originated in the Midlands, but also generates numerous clean-tech jobs and strengthens the nation’s EV manufacturing capabilities.

MOKE claims the new facility underscores its commitment to British engineering and innovation within the burgeoning EV sector. The company has already tripled its workforce with the creation of dozens of new roles spanning production, engineering, and the supply chain. It is also prioritizing the development of future talent through the establishment of apprenticeship and graduate schemes, directly contributing to the growth of a skilled EV workforce in the UK.

This expansion comes at a time of increasing global recognition for the Electric MOKE. Notably, it has become the first EV from a low-volume original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to secure crucial CARB and EPA approval in the USA, opening up significant export opportunities.

Matt Western, Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric Vehicles, lauded the development. “It is excellent to see the creation of new jobs in the EV sector which will continue to grow and hear of the company’s commitment to working with local suppliers in the production of the vehicles,” he stated.

Furthermore, MOKE claims its dedication to sustainability is evident in its sourcing strategy, with approximately 70% of the Electric MOKE’s components originating from Europe. This commitment to local and regional supply chains not only reduces environmental impact, but also strengthens the European EV ecosystem.

The company has also been invited to join Walpole – the official body for the UK’s luxury goods sector – further elevating the profile of British EV craftsmanship on the global stage.

