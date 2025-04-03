Korean MedTech startups address UK senior healthcare challenges

Share



At an event attended by Tech Digest, four South Korean MedTech companies showcased their innovative healthcare solutions yesterday.

Targeting critical issues in elderly care amid the UK’s growing senior healthcare crisis, the four companies included JCF Technology, InHandPlus, Seven Point One, and Silvia. The event was part of a 25-year regeneration project in East London aimed at revolutionizing the NHS and tackling the UK’s urgent healthcare challenges.

The demo day was the result of a collaboration between Rainmaking, a global innovation firm, Care City, a not-for-profit innovation centre and Thames Freeport, an economic growth zone. The project has garnered over £600 million in public and private investment. Thurrock Council and the London Boroughs of Barking and Dagenham and Havering are also stakeholders. These three local authorities are recognized as key areas where MedTech can significantly address local health and economic challenges.

Daniel Avery, Head of Venture Building at Rainmaking, emphasized the need for a stronger focus on preventative care in the UK healthcare system. He believes that these advanced tools can address root causes and manage risk factors early, leading to improved outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

The initiative brings together experts from healthcare, technology, innovation, and business, all focused on transforming healthcare through technology. The adult health and social care accelerator program also aims to boost job growth in the area, reduce pressure on the NHS, and attract international investment.

Myung Jin Ko (MJ), CEO and co-founder of Silvia Health, highlighted the opportunity to showcase its AI-driven dementia prevention solutions in the UK. “Our mission is to use AI in the real-world for dementia prevention, to ensure early intervention is scalable and accessible,” said MJ.

The four MedTech startups and their featured technologies included:

JCF Technology (McKare): A radar-based solution for predicting and preventing falls, reducing emergency visits and hospital admissions.

InHandPlus: AI-powered tracking to improve medication adherence rates by 20-30%.

Seven Point One (AlzWin): Rapid dementia screening for early diagnosis and proactive care.

Silvia: AI-driven solutions for dementia prevention.

