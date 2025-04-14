Kia Soundscapes turns road trips into symphonies for visually impaired

Share



Kia Europe has unveiled an innovative project called Kia Soundscapes which uses the vehicle’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology to transform the visual elements of landscapes into unique musical compositions.

This initiative opens up a new sensory experience for passengers, particularly those with visual impairments, allowing them to “see” the beauty of a road trip through sound.

The science behind Kia Soundscapes is rooted in research indicating that music can activate the visual cortex in individuals who are blind, a part of the brain usually dedicated to sight. Inspired by this, Kia’s project captures visual data from the car’s camera – identifying elements like trees, mountains, and the vehicle’s speed – and translates them into corresponding musical elements.

Artificial intelligence then dynamically generates a soundtrack that evolves in real-time with the changing scenery. For instance, trees and shrubbery are represented by soft woodwind instruments, while majestic mountains are translated into deep, resonant tones. The car’s speed influences the tempo and pitch of the musical composition, creating an immersive and ever-shifting auditory experience.

David Hilbert, Marketing Director at Kia Europe, emphasized the project’s core philosophy: “At Kia, we believe movement inspires ideas, so we wanted to give passengers with visual impairments the opportunity to experience the world differently. With Kia Soundscapes, we are making mobility more accessible and using it to inspire the world.”

To showcase the emotional impact of this technology, Kia has produced two short documentary films, shot outside Santiago, Chile, capturing the reactions of visually impaired passengers as they experience a road trip transformed into a symphony.

While Kia Soundscapes is currently presented as an artistic experiment, it highlights the potential of leveraging existing automotive technology to create enriching and accessible experiences for all users.

Visit the dedicated landing page for more details.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

