Kia launches AI-Powered Voice Assistant across Europe

Following launches in Korea and the US, Kia is rolling out its new generative AI-powered voice recognition system, AI Assistant, across Europe. Following launches in Korea and the US, Kia is rolling out its new generative AI-powered voice recognition system, AI Assistant, across Europe.

Promising to enhance driver interaction and vehicle control, the system allows drivers to engage in natural conversations with their Kia vehicles, moving beyond traditional voice commands.

Kia claims the AI Assistant understands user intent and context, enabling more relaxed and intuitive communication. Drivers can ask open-ended questions and receive detailed responses, covering everything from vehicle features to general knowledge and even lifestyle advice, such as travel tips or cultural customs.

Kia states that the system will provide progressively smarter and more accurate responses as users provide more specific conditions.

Kia’s AI Assistant is integrated into the vehicle’s connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system and will be available on European EV3 models produced from March 2025 onwards. Existing EV3 models will receive the update via over-the-air (OTA) updates. Kia plans to expand the AI Assistant to other models equipped with the ccNC system, including the EV6, EV9, and Sorento in the UK.

The system is activated by pressing the voice recognition button on the steering wheel or saying “Hey Kia.” Kia highlights that the AI Assistant’s capabilities go beyond previous-generation voice recognition, offering a wider range of services and information. The company also emphasizes that continuous OTA updates will enhance the system’s intelligence and functionality over time.

Kia’s AI Assistant will initially be available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Dutch and will include a one-year free trial in Europe. The service requires active Kia Connect Services.

